Kevin's Weather: Far Away

This past Thursday, the earth was as far from the sun as it gets all year! So, why is it hot this time of year?
Well, that has to do with the angle of the sun’s rays as they hit the earth. If our planet wasn’t tilted, our climate would be much different.
Also, it is fortunate that summer is when earth is at its farthest point, because if we were closer, it’s nearly certain the temperature would be unbearably hot!
So, just the right tilt of our planet, combined with just the right distance at the right time, and our seasons roll along just fine. Sure, it’s summer and the temperature is expected to be high, but just be thankful our orbit has taken us to a distance where we can at least survive!