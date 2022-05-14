Kevin's Weather: Exchanging Breath

I recently read something that really hit me, so I wanted to share it with you.
All life on this planet is intertwined in a web we call the ECOSYSTEM.
That defined, I was struck with the implication that, as we breathe oxygen in and exhale carbon dioxide, plants function is just the opposite way.
They ‘breathe’ out oxygen and ‘breathe’ in carbon dioxide!
With that in mind, how much sense does it make to destroy vast areas of plant-life and cover it with concrete, etc.?
I’m not implying that we are going to suffocate, but wise use of our Earth should be encouraged, at the risk of destroying a wonderful balance.