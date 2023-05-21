Kevin's Weather: Earthshine

With a clear sky, you should be able to look west after sunset tonight to see a very slim crescent Moon (my favorite phase!).
The Moon will be about 5% illuminated from the right hand side. You may, however, notice that you can see more of the Moon than the slim crescent.
It’s possible the orb of the Moon may also be visible. This is an effect called, “Earthshine.” While the crescent part of the Moon is directly lit by the Sun, the remaining part you could see is the result of sunlight being reflected off Earth’s clouds, ice and snow back onto the Moon.
Astronomers calculate that, if viewed from the Moon, our Earth would be 50 times brighter than a Full Moon seen from Earth. The astronauts who walked on the Moon were amazed at how bright Earth looked. So, it makes sense that some of that light would reflect off our celestial partner.
Weatherlore described Earthshine as, “The New Moon Holding the Old Moon in Its Arms.” The curious illumination of the Moon puzzled observers for a very long time. “Where was the light coming from?” they asked.
That’s when Leonardo Da Vinci entered the picture. He reasoned that the mysterious, rather dim, light must be reflected light. He went on to determine that the light was reflected from Earth, except he thought the light was reflected primarily by Earth’s oceans. As it turns out, oceans aren’t very good reflectors, but he had the right idea.
This is an excellent time of year to see Earthshine because Earth is tilting toward the Sun, with snow and ice lingering on the Arctic Circle to enhance the reflectivity of our planet.
So, good luck if you go out to see Earthshine for yourself. The only problem I see at this point is that smoke from Canadian wildfires might shroud the view a little. Still, Earthshine is a really cool sight.