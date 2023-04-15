Kevin's Weather: Earth's Long Cycles

Back in the 1920s, a Serbian geophysicist and geographer named Milutin Milankovitch proposed an interesting theory. He suggested that Earth’s long-term climate cycles were related to subtle changes in the Earth-Sun orbital paths. Periods of warming and cooling were the result of these changes. He was especially interested in the causes of Earth’s occasional ice ages, followed by periods of warming.
Called ‘Milankovitch Cycles,’ three specific cycles were identified. The first concerns the shape of Earth’s orbit around the Sun, which isn’t in a perfect circle. Called eccentricity, this cycle describes the change in the distance of the Earth from the Sun on an annual basis. Simply speaking, the Earth is closer to the Sun on January 3rd than it is on July 4th. This approximately 3.2 million mile change in distance accounts for about 6.8 more solar radiation reaching Earth in January than it does in July. Over the cycle of about 100,000 years, it is believed that the Earth-Sun distance changes from nearer to farther, allowing as much as 23% more solar radiation to reach the planet during the closest orbital cycles. The change in solar radiation impacts Earth’s overall temperature.
The second cycle is called obliquity. This cycle describes the Earth’s tilt on its axis. If you’ve seen a classroom globe, you’ve probably noticed that the Earth is tilted. This tilt changes over time. According to NASA, over the last million years, the tilt has varied from about 22.1 degrees to 24.5 degrees. The Earth is currently tilted at about 23.4 degrees. The changing tilt also slowly changes the amount of solar radiation that reaches our Earth. The greater the tilt, the more solar radiation, and a warmer planet. A lesser the tilt leads to a colder planet and possible ice ages. Calculations are that Earth will reach a minimum tilt in about 9,800 years.
The third cycle is called precession. The best way to describe this cycle is to imagine the spinning Earth like a top that is wobbling a little on its axis. It’s caused by gravitational tugs by the Sun and Moon on the planet, causing a bulge around the equator. This wobble causes the positions of the fixed stars to change very slowly in a cycle of about 25,771.5 years. Precession is responsible for what is known as astrological ages such as Pieces, our current age, and the approaching Age of Aquarius. Precession also causes the pole star to change over time. Our pole star is currently Polaris, but in about a thousand years, the pole star will be Gamma Cephi. Concerning climate, however, it is believed that precession causes seasons to be more extreme in the northern hemisphere for about 13,000 years followed by southern hemisphere extremes for another 13,000 years.
These cycles help us understand why portions of the Wabash Valley have been covered by up to a mile of ice in the distant past.