Kevin's Weather: Earth Day

Today is Earth Day.
Originally begun in 1970, Earth Day is a day set aside to recognize what a wonderful planet it is upon which we live. Although Earth Day as we know it is now 53 years old, this isn’t a new idea.
For thousands of years, people have paid honor to the earth and the heavens in one way or another. Ancient scriptures from nearly all cultures pay homage to the ultimate divinity of the Earth and our responsibility to take care of it. Genesis 1 is a good example. So, as we recognize Earth Day today, we join a celebration that is nearly as long as humankind itself.
In case you’ve ever wondered where the name Earth comes from, most experts in language agree that it comes from a Middle English word called “erthe”, at least according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Originally, the word may have come from some version of the Norse earth goddess Jord, who was the mother of Thor.