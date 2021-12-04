Kevin's Weather: Earliest Sunsets

We are now at the time of year when the Sun is setting at its earliest time.
The Sun sets in our region around 5:25 p.m. EST.
While the number of seconds will vary somewhat, the sunset time, according to a regular clock, will never be earlier than what we’re experiencing now.
These early sunsets will continue for about a week.
Then, slowly but surely, the Sun will set a little later each evening.
This is good news for those of us who don’t appreciate it getting dark so early.
The Earth-Sun relationship is complicated, but entirely predictable.
Although the winter solstice doesn’t occur until later this month, and sunrise will continue to be later for a while longer, the knowledge that the Sun is now setting at its earliest is proof that we’re getting closer to our daylight being a little longer.