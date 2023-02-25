Kevin's Weather: Don't Miss This Sight

I have been talking on-air recently about Venus and Jupiter in the western sky after sunset.
Two of our solar system’s brightest planets have been slowly drawing closer each night for several weeks. They’ll appear very close on the evenings of February 28th, March 1st and March 2nd. Their closest paring will be on the evening of March 1st .
You’ll be able to see this celestial event without the aid of a telescope or binoculars, although you may want to enhance your view if you have either one of them handy. Still, this is an excellent opportunity for naked-eye viewing.
All you really need is a mostly clear sky and a good view of the western sky.