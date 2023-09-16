Kevin's Weather: Don't Be Tempted

A look at area rivers, streams, lakes and ponds reflects the fact that the Wabash Valley is more than six inches below average for yearly rainfall totals.
The Wabash, White and Embarras rivers are the lowest they’ve been since at least the drought of 2012, and perhaps as low as they were during the drought of 1988. Although the bigger rivers don’t go completely dry, streams and even some ponds sometimes do. So do wells and cisterns.
Much like very high rivers, low rivers attract people who want to catch a glimpse of something they don’t see very often. It may be tempting to try to walk across a very low river, but it’s dangerous. Holes with much deeper water are hard to see and the bottom of the river might be covered with sharp glass, metal or other things that could cut your bare feet.
While there is a chance of scattered showers this weekend, rainfall amounts won’t be enough to make much of a difference in the low water levels we’re seeing. It’s going to be some time before the river fills up again. But make no mistake….it will!