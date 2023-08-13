Kevin's Weather: Dog Days End

This is the time of year that in Egypt, priests would watch the eastern sky just before sunrise. Just before the disk of the sun broke over the horizon, they would carefully watch for a brief twinkle of light.
As the star Sirius visibly returned to the sky, they would celebrate the end of what we now call “Dog Days.” In Egypt, this return of Sirius also marked the beginning of the flood season for the Nile River.
So, Dog Days have officially ended, effective August 11th. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean an end to hot, humid weather!