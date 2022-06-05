Kevin's Weather: Dew Point

We often talk about dew point, but the term is not always understood.
Simply stated, the dew point is the temperature at which water vapor condenses into water droplets.
In the summertime, the dew point temperature is an excellent indication of the amount of water in the air. A high dew point temperature indicates a high amount of water in the air.
That means comfort levels can be determined by looking at the dew point.
When dew points reach the upper 60s and into the 70s, the atmosphere will feel muggy and heavy with moisture. Lower dew points, in the 50s for example, indicate a comfortable atmosphere.
So, if the air feels sultry, check the dew point. It’s probably high.