Kevin's Weather: Cyclone

I was asked a question the other day that you may find interesting. "What IS a cyclone?"
Many of us have heard tornadoes and other storms called cyclones, but does the term describe a specific type of storm?
Not really. The term cyclone is really a technical word that describes ANY area of counter-clockwise rotation.
Since most storms have a counter-clockwise rotation at their center, it is correct to describe any storm as a cyclone.
Of course, we get more specific in most descriptions of storms, rather than using the blanket term cyclone.
Tornadoes, hurricanes, even blizzards are all cyclones, but are better described by their specific names.
Still, if you call a storm a cyclone, you would be correct.