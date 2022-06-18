Kevin's Weather: Crazy Clouds

The clouds we see in the sky can tell us a lot about the weather. Humans have looked to the sky for clues concerning what to expect for thousands of years.
This past Friday, June 17th, a very interesting type of cloud appeared. It was an indication of a very turbulent atmosphere.In fact, the cloud formations were associated with severe thunderstorms. Some of the storms caused property damage and produced heavy amounts of rainfall.
Many of our viewers sent pictures of the unusual looking clouds. They appeared dark, ominous and moved swiftly across the sky. The clouds are identified as ‘undulatus asperatus’ or ‘asperitas’ clouds, but it wasn’t until 2017 that these strange clouds had an official name.
A man named Gavin Pretor-Pinney, the founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society proposed the new classification of clouds after receiving pictures of the clouds from observers all over the world. The new name for the clouds was the first new classification since 1951.
It’s not that these clouds were never seen before being named; it’s just that they didn’t have an official name. Until they were named, people mostly looked up and exclaimed, “Look at those crazy clouds!”