Kevin's Weather: Colder is Heavier

All air has weight, and we use a barometer to measure the weight of air.
The temperature of the air often has an influence on its weight.
Typically, colder air weighs more than warmer air.
That’s why frost often appears first in valleys and other low-lying areas.
The colder, heavier air settles into the low spots and encourages the development of frost, even when there is no frost development in higher areas and hilltops.
So, if you notice frost in valleys and not on hills, it’s probably because colder air is often heavier.