Kevin's Weather: Clock Time vs Sun Time

I got a really good question recently.
Now that the days are getting longer, why don’t sunrise and sunset times reflect this equally? The answer is complicated, but here we go.
Because of the way earth orbits the sun, not all our days are exactly 24 hours in length.
Winter days are actually a little longer than 24 hours and summer days a slightly shorter. I’m talking about solar days. That is, the time it takes from one solar noon to the next.
In winter, the time period between solar noon to solar noon can be as much as 30 seconds longer than in summer. Also, the Earth is tilted, so sunlight varies a little based on latitude and longitude.
Clocks don’t adjust to this odd event and keep ticking away 60 seconds per minute, 60 minutes per hour, 24 hours a day all year long.
This accounts for the difference in clock time and actual sun time. Some almanacs account for this with a notation, ‘sun fast’, but don’t worry, our clocks are close enough!