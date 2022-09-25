Kevin's Weather: Chilling Sight

The other night, with a clear sky, I look up and to the east at about midnight. There, shimmering like a group of sparkling bees was the star group known as the Pleiades.
As soon as I saw them, a little chill went down my back, not because it was cold, but because of what this particular star group means to us.
You see, the Pleiades are only visible during the colder months and when we see them in the fall, it means only one thing: that colder weather is on the way!
So, while the Pleiades are a beautiful star cluster to behold, they’re nature’s way of saying, “get out the blankets!"