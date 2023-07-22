 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather: Butterfly Storms?

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm_Lightning

A man named Edward Lorenz wrote a paper back in 1972 that posed a very interesting question.

Titled, “PREDICTABILITY: DOES THE FLAP OF A BUTTERFLY’S WINGS IN BRAZIL SET OFF A TORNADO IN TEXAS”? While written a bit tongue-in-cheek, Mr. Lorenz expressed a frustration many forecasters have.

Predicting the weather can be very difficult, especially longer-range forecasts. But, even short- term forecasts can go wrong because there are so many factors involved.

So, the next time it rains on your picnic, blame a butterfly!

