Kevin's Weather: Butterfly Storms?

A man named Edward Lorenz wrote a paper back in 1972 that posed a very interesting question.
Titled, “PREDICTABILITY: DOES THE FLAP OF A BUTTERFLY’S WINGS IN BRAZIL SET OFF A TORNADO IN TEXAS”? While written a bit tongue-in-cheek, Mr. Lorenz expressed a frustration many forecasters have.
Predicting the weather can be very difficult, especially longer-range forecasts. But, even short- term forecasts can go wrong because there are so many factors involved.
So, the next time it rains on your picnic, blame a butterfly!