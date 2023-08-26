Kevin's Weather: Breaking the Heat

Daytime highs were in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows stayed in the 70s.
Taken alone, these temperatures might not be too hard to handle, but the humidity complicated the situation. Dew points were in the mid to upper 70s and even hit 80–81°. That’s very high. The high dew points led to heat index readings of well over 100° each day. Even nighttime heat index readings were in the upper 80s.
But now, a cold front is breaking the heat. By tonight, you’ll really notice a change in both temperature and humidity. The forecast for the next several days is for temperatures to be mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s during the day with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. That’s a little below average for this time of year.
I don’t know too many people who will be complaining about that.