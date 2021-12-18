Kevin's Weather: Bottom Heavy

Scientists believe that earth’s atmosphere extends several hundred miles from the surface.
In fact, nobody truly agrees at just what height the atmosphere officially ends.
Still, with all this height, it’s true that 99.999 percent of earth’s atmosphere rests in the bottom 18 miles closest to earth’s surface!
What’s more, the majority of our weather occurs in the lowest 10 miles of atmosphere.
So, while our atmosphere extends very, very high, most of it is fairly close to earth, and that’s where most of our weather occurs.