Kevin's Weather: Blame it on the Sun

On May 18th, our Sun released a powerful and unstable magnetic charge. The energy was ejected from the Sun’s southern hemisphere and it’s headed for Earth at about 3 million miles per hour. The power associated with this release can be as much as the energy associated with billions, yes billions, of nuclear bombs.
According to Space.com, the energy from the Solar Storm should reach Earth sometime tomorrow. Current calculations indicate that this storm probably won’t be as intense as the Solar Storms earlier this month, which gave the Wabash Valley a rare view of the Aurora Borealis, more commonly called the Northern Lights. Still, you might try looking anyway. The Moon will be in a very early phase, so its light won’t interfere with your view. Good luck if you choose to try.
Although the Northern Lights might not be visible, the Solar Storm could have other effects on us here on Earth. The stream of electrically charged particles can interfere with electronic communications and satellite services.
Some studies have been done to determine if Solar Storms affect humans. While the results are not conclusive, there are indications that if the storm is powerful enough, there may be subtle effects. The pineal gland in our brains controls our circadian rhythms, which determine sleep cycles. It’s believed that the electromagnetic charges from Solar Storms may interfere with the gland’s function in some people. The result could be difficulty sleeping or feeling more drowsy than usual. Other impacts might be irritability, anxiety or increased depression.
So later this weekend, if your satellite dish has interference, your cell phone drops out or if you or someone you know is grouchy, blame it on the Sun!