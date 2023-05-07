Kevin's Weather: Big Difference

Meteorologists use weather balloons to measure the amount of moisture in the upper atmosphere.
The problem is that the weather balloons are often separated by more than 100 miles, leaving the forecasters with little more than educated guesses concerning the moisture levels in between.
Recently, a study was done with balloons launched only 5 miles apart and the result was surprising. There were great differences in moisture levels from balloon to balloon. This may help explain how isolated showers form and why they ‘fizzle out’ in certain locations.
We have a lot to learn about weather, but it seems small distances can make a big difference.