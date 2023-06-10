Kevin's Weather: Ben's Big Day

It was on this day in 1752 that Ben Franklin conducted his famous kite experiment.
According to reports, he flew a kite during a thunderstorm with a key attached to the string. His goal was to determine if the lightning in the storm was electricity.
It wasn’t until some time after the experiment that Mr. Franklin detailed the experiment to others. The first time was in a letter to a friend of his in October of 1752. The second account was published in a book in 1767.
There has been some question as to the exact date of Franklin’s kite-flying adventure. There have even been some questions as to whether it happened at all.
One thing for certain is that Ben Franklin never claimed to have ‘discovered’ electricity. If the kite experiment happened at all, it was his effort to confirm theories that were being tested at the time.