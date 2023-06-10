 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Kevin's Weather: Ben's Big Day

Benjamin Franklin

It was on this day in 1752 that Ben Franklin conducted his famous kite experiment.

According to reports, he flew a kite during a thunderstorm with a key attached to the string. His goal was to determine if the lightning in the storm was electricity.

It wasn’t until some time after the experiment that Mr. Franklin detailed the experiment to others. The first time was in a letter to a friend of his in October of 1752. The second account was published in a book in 1767.

There has been some question as to the exact date of Franklin’s kite-flying adventure. There have even been some questions as to whether it happened at all.

One thing for certain is that Ben Franklin never claimed to have ‘discovered’ electricity. If the kite experiment happened at all, it was his effort to confirm theories that were being tested at the time.

