Kevin's Weather: Below Average Year

Aside from a few lingering showers today, we’ve received as much precipitation as we’ll get for 2022.
For our region, an average yearly total of liquid precipitation should be a little more than 40 inches. This year, we’ll be about 9 inches below that. The numbers will vary somewhat, depending on where you live, but the entire area received less than average precipitation for the year.
The weekly drought monitor continues to indicate that we’re experiencing drought conditions.
In the near-term, this may not be too serious. However, as we head toward spring, it will be important to replenish our ground water. Farmers depend on having enough soil moisture to grow their crops and people with wells also need the water table to be high enough to supply them with the water they need.
There are some indications that we’ll be getting more rain in a few days, but it’s going to take some time to get back on track.