Kevin's Weather: Be Warned!

“Oh! The ol’ swimmin’ hole," wrote James Whitcomb Riley as he reflected on the “Happy days of yore.” While many of us have gone swimming in a river or ‘swimmin’ hole’ in our youth, to do so is really a bad idea.
Riley’s poem makes it sound like an innocent, almost romantic activity. But swimming in an unsupervised river or ‘swimmin’ hole’ is a VERY dangerous thing to do.
Yes, in this hot weather the idea is tempting and seems harmless. But, if a swimmer gets into trouble, what then? Friends may be unable to help and other rescue crews may be unable to arrive in time.
So, be warned! Swim ONLY in supervised places.