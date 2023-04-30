Kevin's Weather: Bag It and Sell It

Just about everyone I know is fed up with this spell of chilly, damp weather, and we’ve gotten lots of complaints in the weather office.
Still, all weather is relative, so to speak. After all, it’s now almost May and we are supposed to be having temperatures in the 70s.
Don’t worry, though, warmer temperatures are on the way and the heat of summer won’t be far behind. Experience has taught me that, before too long, folks will be complaining about how hot it is!
So, while most everyone is upset with the chilly and damp conditions, I have a feeling this is exactly the kind of weather many of us would pay for in the heat and humidity of August.