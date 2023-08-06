Kevin's Weather: August Fogs

This is the time of year people start thinking about the approaching winter.
Certainly, winter is a long way off, but some believe there are already signs indicating what we might expect.
For example, the number of fogs in August is supposed to indicate the number of snowfalls we’ll have during the winter. August is naturally a foggy month, but there is no provable scientific connection between the number of August fogs and the number of winter snowfalls.
One note I will make is that foggy conditions indicate a fair amount of moisture. So, fog in August MAY show a pattern of moisture which could continue into winter, creating conditions that might make snow.
While not provable, there may actually be a loose connection between a foggy August and a snowy winter. We’ll see.