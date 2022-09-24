Kevin's Weather: Arcturus or Aliens?

Over the past two weeks, I’ve received several phone calls about a bright, blinking light in the West-Northwest around 9 p.m.
I have seen the light myself, and it does seem to blink and dart back and forth. However, I’m not ready to accept that we’re seeing a spaceship.
Most likely the bright light is the star Arcturus, which is in that region of the sky. Arcturus is an especially bright, flashy star.
Also, when it is low on the horizon, the atmosphere affects our view, something like looking at a ‘wavy’ highway on a hot day.
The total effect of the star’s natural behavior and how we see it through the atmosphere combine to create a flashing, moving light in the sky.
Unless it really IS aliens!