Kevin's Weather: Any Better These Days?

Throughout the history of humans on Earth, we have tried to predict the weather.
As far back as Babylonian times, 650 BC or so, forecasts were made by looking at cloud patterns. Aristotle and the Greeks observed signs of changing weather as early as 340 BC, and the Chinese tried forecasting in about 300 BC.
Many of these early areas experienced weather conditions that were more stable than we experience here in the Midwest, so their early, simple forecasting methods often worked.
Here in the U.S., the telegraph kicked off the modern era of forecasting in 1837.
Still, I’m fairly certain many folks would say forecasting hasn’t gotten much better than it was in Babylonian times!