Kevin's Weather: Ant Forecast

'Ants travelling in a line, expect rain anytime.'
Ants can be fairly reliable predictors of rain, but I wouldn’t base an entire forecast on what they seem to predict.
Often, ants wander around, looking for food, etc. But, if they’re moving in a straight line, it can mean they are all headed back home to prepare for the rain.
So, if you happen to see ants travelling in a relatively straight line, look up. It’s possible you’ll see rain clouds.
Like many other creatures of nature, ants seem to have a sense of when rain or bad weather is on the way.