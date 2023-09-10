 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather: Ant Forecast

Ants

'Ants travelling in a line, expect rain anytime.'

Ants can be fairly reliable predictors of rain, but I wouldn’t base an entire forecast on what they seem to predict.

Often, ants wander around, looking for food, etc. But, if they’re moving in a straight line, it can mean they are all headed back home to prepare for the rain. So, if you happen to see ants travelling in a relatively straight line, look up.

It’s possible you’ll see rain clouds. Like many other creatures of nature, ants seem to have a sense of when rain or bad weather is on the way.

