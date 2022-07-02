Kevin's Weather: Ancient Observations

Scriptures of nearly all faiths acknowledge a Supreme Creator, One who is responsible for all we see around us. Many times, these scriptures mention the same things we associate with Divine Rule even today.
While the motion of the stars and the mechanics of weather have been explained to a certain degree by science, there is still a wonder and fascination in many of us that transcends science. This seems to be a feeling we share with our ancient ancestors.
Psalm 148 is an excellent example of how ancient writers expressed the same wonder many of us still feel today when we look at the world around us.