Kevin's Weather: Almanacs

Many of us have consulted, or at least briefly scanned, an almanac at least once.
In doing so, we are continuing a tradition that has its roots at least as far back as ancient Rome, and probably further.
Some scholars believe the first almanacs were recorded by the Egyptians on temple walls, charting star, planet, sun and moon movements.
The first almanac in America was printed in 1639.
Whatever their origin, almanacs have been a part of human history and development for thousands of years.
We continue to use them today as a source of information, weather and the movement of the heavens!