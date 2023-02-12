Kevin's Weather: Abe's SADD-ness

Today would have been Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
The acclaimed President’s accomplishments are widely known, but there were some aspects of his personality that some might consider 'dark.' He was prone to depression, especially in the windy, cold winter months.
There is a fascinating book by Joshua Wolf Shenk titled, “Lincoln’s Melancholy: How Depression Challenged a President and Fueled His Greatness.” One excerpt from the book reads, “His melancholy dripped from him as he walked,” wrote Abraham Lincoln’s law partner in Illinois.
His colleague Henry Whitney said, “No element of Mr. Lincoln’s character was so marked, obvious and ingrained as his mysterious and profound melancholy.”
Even Lincoln himself is quoted as writing, “I am now the most miserable man living.” Twice Mr. Lincoln was put on suicide watch by his friends.
Today, we call this affliction SADD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder. Also, depression and melancholy are better understood today than in Mr. Lincoln’s time.
So, while Mr. Lincoln was one of our greatest Presidents, he shared a common link with many of us…the winter blues.