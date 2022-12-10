Kevin's Weather: A People Problem?

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that our planet’s population reached a total of 8 billion.
This came only 11 years after the total had reached 7 billion and the United Nations is predicting an earthly population of 10 billion by the year 2080. That’s based on a growth of 80 million people annually.
Here in the Wabash Valley, we’re not completely overwhelmed by the population growth. Still, if you look around, you’ll have no trouble seeing fields and woodlands being developed into buildings and parking lots.
When natural green space is covered with concrete and asphalt, the Earth’s natural heat balance is altered. Basically, the less green space we have, the hotter the atmosphere will become.
Certainly, as good stewards of the Earth, we should do our best to limit the input of carbon into the atmosphere. However, any true resolution to the question of climate change will eventually have to also address the problem of a growing population and the construction needed to accommodate it.