Kevin's Weather: A Lion or a Lamb?

There’s an old saying that says, “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out as a lamb.”
Basically, this means a stormy or blustery beginning to March indicates a calm end to the month.
On the other hand, if the month begins peacefully, the weatherlore indicates the month may end on a stormy note.
That said, there is NO scientific basis for this saying.
Still, we can look at basic weather trends.
March is typically the beginning of ‘seasonal’ spring, indicating the first storms of the year, although this year, we’ve already had a few thundershowers.
But typically, we associate March with windy, stormy conditions.
So, whether it is at the beginning or the end of the month, March is certain to bring stormy weather, which we associate with lion-like behavior.
It looks like this year March will come in like a lamb, so we may want to get braced for the end of the month