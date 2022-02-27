 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton...Hutsonville and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes..Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington
Montezuma and Mount Carmel.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  The crest on the Wabash River is near Vincennes with
the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton.  The
East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points
downstream.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 13.1 feet Monday,
March 07.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: A Lion or a Lamb?

  • Updated
  • 0
Lion_Lamb

There’s an old saying that says, “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out as a lamb.”

Basically, this means a stormy or blustery beginning to March indicates a calm end to the month.

On the other hand, if the month begins peacefully, the weatherlore indicates the month may end on a stormy note.

That said, there is NO scientific basis for this saying.

Still, we can look at basic weather trends.

March is typically the beginning of ‘seasonal’ spring, indicating the first storms of the year, although this year, we’ve already had a few thundershowers.

But typically, we associate March with windy, stormy conditions.

So, whether it is at the beginning or the end of the month, March is certain to bring stormy weather, which we associate with lion-like behavior.

It looks like this year March will come in like a lamb, so we may want to get braced for the end of the month

