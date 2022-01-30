Kevin's Weather: A Different View

I enjoy reading about ancient history, especially if it concerns how people viewed weather and their attempts to forecast it.
The ancient Greeks didn’t have the perspective on the weather we have today.
Our view is that weather essentially moves from one location to another. That’s how we track storm systems and other weather events.
The Greeks, however, didn’t have the advantage of satellites or modern communication. Their basic belief was that weather developed above them. It didn’t come from long distances, originating in the north or south.
Their weather was an act of the gods. Primarily Zeus, the king of the gods. But, Zeus had lesser gods who controlled aspects of the weather as well.
The Greek thinker Aristotle is considered the father of meteorology. He reasoned that the interaction of air and water contributed to the development of weather events. He wrote a treatise called ‘Meteorologica’, which is considered the very first document to look at weather rationally. His student Theophrastus followed with writings about weather signs.
While each of these men wrote wisely about weather, why it happened and what signs predicted it, their view generally remained focused on the idea that weather developed locally.
The Greeks made great strides in the understanding and prediction of weather, but theirs was a very different view from ours.