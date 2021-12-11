Kevin's Weather: A Bad Idea?

I was reading an article the other day and I thought, “Is this a bad idea?”
Most climate scientists agree that Earth’s oceans absorb as much as one-quarter of the carbon dioxide humans create by burning fossil fuels.
The point of the article was that, if efforts to keep the Earth from warming above 2.7 degrees-Fahrenheit, efforts may be needed to physically alter the oceans to absorb even more carbon dioxide.
The article, published by Gizmodo.com, referred to a study by the National Academy of Sciences.
In a 300-page peer reviewed paper, the academy determined humans could alter the oceans in a way that makes them more carbon absorbent.
Some of their suggestions include adding some form of iron to the oceans to encourage plankton growth.
Another option, they say, is to somehow send electrical currents into the ocean to remove the carbon.
Yet another idea is to pump the sea water from the surface down to deep-ocean depths of more than a mile.
To me, all these ideas seem bad. Make that really bad. Not only that, it’s dangerous.
Humans have already altered the atmosphere to the point where Earth’s delicate heat balance is affected.
To purposely change the oceans to correct this imbalance could lead to further problems.
One interesting, even telling, point made in the article was that if any of these ideas was ever put into action, some billionaire philanthropists would get very, very rich.
That alone tells me it’s a bad idea.