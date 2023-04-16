Kevin's Weather: 1 Followed by 18 Zeros

One of the biggest problems climate scientists have had is trying to resolve how to factor clouds into computer models. Thanks to a new super-fast super-computer, the problem of clouds may finally be coming to an end (well maybe).
Computers have always had trouble handling clouds accurately in computer simulations. The atmosphere has many minute and subtle variations. So many, in fact, that computers have only been able to approximate where and when clouds might form and to what degree.
Now, the world’s first exascale supercomputer may be able to tackle the problem. Called Frontier, the supercomputer, located at Oak Ridge National Laboratory has reached 1.1 exaflops. That adds up to a quintillion calculations PER SECOND! If you think that sounds like a big number, it is. It’s the number one followed by 18 zeros.
Of course, only time will tell if this new super-fast computer will be able to finally tackle the problem of accurately modeling clouds in a climate simulation. Something tells me nature will still be able to outsmart even the fastest computer.