Friday: Sunny start, isolated showers. High: 85.

Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 85
Friday Night: Scattered storms, warm. Low: 70
Saturday: Sunny, showers and storms. High: 90
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be cloudier with scattered showers trying to get started. The humid July weather is trying to make its return as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 80's. Tonight will warm with scattered showers and lows in the lower 70's. Tomorrow will be unsettled as well with multiple opportunities for rain. Expect hot conditions in the afternoon with highs around 90 degrees.