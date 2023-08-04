Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 90 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 90Friday Night: Partly cloudy, warm. Low: 69Saturday: Sunny, afternoon rain possible. High: 90 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Unofficial Summer May 28, 2023 News Summer time is notorious for stirring-up some stormy conditions...Indiana has seen an uptick in storms Updated Jul 24, 2023 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Tonight's Special Full Moon Updated Apr 16, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Quiet Times Updated Oct 13, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66° Updated Mar 20, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: The Heat of 1936 Jul 16, 2023 Recommended for you