Friday: Sunny. High: 90. Heat Index: ~113.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest, and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Morgan. In south central Indiana, Monroe. In southwest
Indiana, Greene. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1255 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Martinsville, Spencer, Ellettsville, Jasonville,
Worthington, Clay City, Gosport, Paragon, Stinesville,
Freedom, McCormicks Creek State Park, Patricksburg, Coal
City, Whitehall, Indiana University, Saline City, Cory,
Vicksburg and Coalmont.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1237 AM EDT, the public reported flooding in the warned
area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible
in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Greencastle, Clinton, Rockville, Fairview Park, Montezuma,
Rosedale, Carbon, Mecca, Bridgeton, Fontanet and Lena.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Indiana, including
the following counties, in central Indiana, Hendricks and Morgan.
In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1217 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Greencastle, Mooresville, Brazil, Cloverdale, Monrovia,
Clayton, Knightsville, Bainbridge, Harmony, Staunton,
Fillmore, Coatesville, Amo, Stilesville, Center Point,
Bethany, Belle Union, Cagles Mill Lake, Devore and Quincy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Clay, Parke, Vermillion and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1216 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Terre Haute, Clinton, West Terre Haute, Fairview Park,
Prairieton, Seelyville, Dana, Universal, Riley,
Shepardsville, North Terre Haute, Indiana State University,
Sandford and Blanford.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Friday: Sunny. High: 90. Heat Index: ~113.

Friday: Sunny. High: 98. Heat Index: ~113.

Friday Night: Showers possible, cloudy. Low: 72.

Saturday: Early showers, sunny. High: 87.

