Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 83 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 83Friday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 62Saturday: Sunny, warmer. High: 89 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 News Kevin's Weather: Do you remember 45 years ago today? Updated Jan 25, 2023 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Earth Day Apr 22, 2023 News Dealing with seasonal allergies this spring Updated Mar 29, 2023 Weather Tuesday: Sunny afternoon, warmer. High: 68 Updated Mar 15, 2022 News How hot conditions have a negative impact on more than just people Updated Jul 26, 2023 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Moonlight is Sunlight Jan 15, 2022 Recommended for you