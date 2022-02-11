Friday: Showers, warmer. High: 45
Friday Night: Showers early, cold. Low: 19
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 26
Detailed Forecast
Warmer weather will continue today with temperatures above 40 degrees, but rain showers will take over during the middle part of the day. Tonight showers will end and colder weather will take over with overnight lows in the upper teens. Tomorrow will be cloudy and dry through the afternoon. Expect temperatures to be in a much lower spot all day. Temperatures will be in the mid 20's to begin the weekend.