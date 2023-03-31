Friday: Showers and storms, breezy. High: 67

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.
The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today. Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday. Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated late this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&