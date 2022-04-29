Friday: Scattered rain, warmer. High: 71
Friday Night: Showers, cloudy. Low: 58
Saturday: Showers and storms, breezy. High: 77
Detailed Forecast
Today will be a slightly warmer day across the Wabash Valley with temperatures in the lower 70's. Watch for light rain outdoors if you have any plans that could be interrupted by rain! Tonight showers will continue with temperatures in the upper 50's. Tomorrow will be warmer and party sunny. Expect off-and-on showers through the day. Tomorrow night, a front will provide a chance for strong thunderstorms. Stay informed about the risk for thunderstorms Saturday night! Storm Team 10 will stay on top of any thunderstorms as they approach our area!