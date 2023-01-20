Friday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Mostly cloudy. Low: 27Saturday-Some sunshine. High: 40Saturday night-Cloudy, chance of light snow. Low: 30 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Tonight's Special Full Moon Updated Apr 16, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Well, This is Interesting! Jan 23, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Middle Clouds Aug 21, 2022 News Local business affected by snow storm Updated Feb 5, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Wind Chill Jan 2, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24° Updated Feb 13, 2022 Recommended for you