Friday Night Weather

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Moderate flooding is possible on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is expected to last into the second week of March. The East Fork White river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March. Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to recede. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 1130 AM CST /1230 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 05... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Saturday, March 05. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Friday /7:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 22.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Friday /7:30 PM EST Friday/ was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday, March 5 and continue falling to 15.2 feet Monday, March 7. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&