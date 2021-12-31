Friday Night Weather

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River at Seymour.
White River at Petersburg.
White River at Newberry.
White River at Edwardsport.
White River at Elliston.
White River at Hazleton.
Wabash River at Clinton.
Wabash River at Riverton.
Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.
Wabash River at Terre Haute.
Wabash River at Montezuma.
Wabash River at Covington.
Wabash River at Lafayette.
.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some additional flooding possible in southwest Central Indiana
this weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 900
AM EST /800 AM CST/.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY, JANUARY 08...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Saturday, January 08.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&