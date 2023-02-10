Friday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear, cold. Low: 20Saturday-Sunny. High 44Saturday night-Clear. Low: 24Sunday-Sunny. High 50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Feb 23, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Colder is Heavier Oct 16, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: First Taste Nov 12, 2022 Forecast Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 24° Updated Nov 28, 2021 News Road conditions improve across Vigo County after storm Updated Feb 18, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Crazy Clouds Jun 18, 2022 Recommended for you