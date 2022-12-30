Friday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Rain, cooler. Low: 37Saturday-Cloudy. High: 47Saturday night-Cloudy. Low: 37 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 14, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Sometimes Early, Sometimes Late Apr 17, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: You Asked For It May 7, 2022 News Indiana State Police caution drivers for holiday travel Updated Dec 23, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 26, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 21, 2022 Recommended for you