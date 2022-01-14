Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 40
Friday Night: Rain and snowflakes, cold. Low: 25
Saturday: Snowflakes early, sunny afternoon. High: 29
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be cloudy and cool with temperatures at the most in the upper 30's/lower 40's. The cloudy weather will continue tonight with lows in the mid 20's. The possibility for snowfall will increase late tonight through tomorrow morning. Watch for minor snow accumulations of less than an inch early tomorrow. Sunlight will return tomorrow afternoon with colder air.